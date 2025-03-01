Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 8,768 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,669. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Exelixis Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of EXEL opened at $38.69 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
