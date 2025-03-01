Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 8,768 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,669. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EXEL opened at $38.69 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 129,805 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

