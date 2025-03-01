Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CFO Jeffrey Howie Sells 1,408 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40.

WSM stock opened at $194.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.79 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

