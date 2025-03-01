Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

