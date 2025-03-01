Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

