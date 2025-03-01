Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after buying an additional 1,060,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,795,000 after buying an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,720,000 after buying an additional 963,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.