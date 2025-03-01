Maripau Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMXC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $54.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.