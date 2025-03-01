iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

