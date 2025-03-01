Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,209 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $230.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.98 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.