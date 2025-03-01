Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 531,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 37,599 shares during the period.

Shares of IDUB stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Aptus International Enhanced Yield (IDUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with equity-linked notes and options strategy.

