Wiser Advisor Group LLC Purchases 907 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 140,537 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,259,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 549,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $421.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

