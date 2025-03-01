eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

EBAY opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 794.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

