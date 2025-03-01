IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.66 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

