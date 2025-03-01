YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:QDTY)

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3231 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of QDTY stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $52.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.