Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $929.56 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,038.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

