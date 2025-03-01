Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Installed Building Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of IBP opened at $171.46 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.90.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

