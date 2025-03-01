Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ AOHY opened at $11.13 on Friday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.
