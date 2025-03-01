Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $5.56 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

