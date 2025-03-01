Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $5.56 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.
About Ramsay Health Care
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsay Health Care
- About the Markup Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.