Wiser Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOBO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC raised shares of South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

South Bow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SOBO stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

