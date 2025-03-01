ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 392,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.10 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.