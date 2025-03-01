ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Textron makes up about 0.2% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 69.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.67 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

