Terril Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 1,039 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMC opened at $237.78 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

