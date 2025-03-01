ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 7.8% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

