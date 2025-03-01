Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Releases Earnings Results

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.43) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greencoat UK Wind had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%.
Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance
Shares of LON UKW opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.41) on Friday. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1 year low of GBX 105.91 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.30 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.24.
Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile
