Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Metro Bank had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.96. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.69 ($1.37). The company has a market cap of £606.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

