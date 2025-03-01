Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Metro Bank had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.
Metro Bank Stock Performance
LON:MTRO opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.96. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.69 ($1.37). The company has a market cap of £606.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.33.
Metro Bank Company Profile
