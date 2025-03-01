Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

Elastic stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

