AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at $542,118.72. The trade was a 21.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares in the company, valued at $118,343,776.20. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,693 shares of company stock worth $916,683. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after purchasing an additional 116,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,889,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,513 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth $45,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

