PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Posts Earnings Results

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 67 ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance
PPH opened at GBX 1,310 ($16.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56. The company has a market cap of £549.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,326.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,273.11. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140 ($14.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,530.75 ($19.25).
About PPHE Hotel Group
Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate.
