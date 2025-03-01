PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Posts Earnings Results

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 67 ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

PPH opened at GBX 1,310 ($16.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56. The company has a market cap of £549.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,326.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,273.11. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140 ($14.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,530.75 ($19.25).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

About PPHE Hotel Group



PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2023 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate.

Further Reading

