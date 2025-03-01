Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 170 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $258.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average is $242.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.