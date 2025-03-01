Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 985,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,490,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Specifically, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 530,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 703,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

