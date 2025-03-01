Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 87,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

