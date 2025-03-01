Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $306,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $698.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $698.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

