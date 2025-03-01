Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 0.3% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

VIS opened at $259.53 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $228.59 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.06 and a 200-day moving average of $261.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

