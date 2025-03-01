Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Hanover Advisors Inc.

Hanover Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9,353.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 78,291 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

