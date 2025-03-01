Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,451,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 27.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 315,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,039,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,605,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after buying an additional 292,697 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

