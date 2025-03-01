QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 496 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

