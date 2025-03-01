J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,567,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,765,000 after buying an additional 93,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 641,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $161.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

In related news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock worth $1,898,942 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

