Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jamf traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 224891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Jamf by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

