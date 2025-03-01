QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $129.81 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

