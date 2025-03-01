FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of FullNet Communications stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. FullNet Communications has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

FullNet Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

