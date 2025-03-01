Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greenway Technologies Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GWTI opened at $0.05 on Friday. Greenway Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process various natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

