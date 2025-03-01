Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Announces Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Insider Activity

In other Xencor news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $359,526.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,054.20. The trade was a 59.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

