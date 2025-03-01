Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Solid Power has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.68.

Get Solid Power alerts:

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.