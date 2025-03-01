Insider Buying: Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Insider Purchases 5,470 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) insider John Charles Reilly purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $15,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,766.08. This trade represents a 0.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Charles Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, John Charles Reilly purchased 1,800 shares of Talkspace stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $5,058.00.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $483.12 million, a P/E ratio of 286.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talkspace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 30.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Further Reading

