Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 250 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total transaction of C$57,825.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total transaction of C$35,317.50.

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE WN opened at C$231.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$223.50. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$174.30 and a 1 year high of C$239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.42.

Read Our Latest Report on George Weston

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.