Mark Stanton Purchases 10,000 Shares of Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stanton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$26,500.00 ($16,459.63).

Alliance Aviation Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $415.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.

Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.

