Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Insider Sells A$101,934.45 in Stock

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hargreaves sold 125,845 shares of Shriro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.50), for a total value of A$101,934.45 ($63,313.32).

Shriro Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $75.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Shriro alerts:

Shriro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Shriro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

About Shriro

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers home appliances, watches, calculators, electronic musical instruments, audio equipment, laundry products, consumer electronics, car audio, amplifiers, professional DJ, hi-fi speakers, barbeques, pizza ovens and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shriro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shriro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.