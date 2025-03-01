Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.