Promising Nuclear Stocks To Research – February 26th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, Oklo, NextEra Energy, and Entergy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to shares of companies that engage in the nuclear industry, which may include nuclear power generation, uranium mining, nuclear fuel processing, and development of related technologies. Investors in nuclear stocks are essentially betting on the performance of firms that could benefit from growth in nuclear energy, technological advances, or shifts in energy policy, making these stocks potentially sensitive to changes in regulatory and global energy landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $18.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.41. 2,839,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion and a PE ratio of 60.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.15. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,555. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $507.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.74.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded up $9.44 on Wednesday, reaching $147.36. 5,452,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,041,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.62. 1,912,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.80 and its 200 day moving average is $250.99. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,106,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,343,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. 3,303,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,323,223. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

Entergy (ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Entergy stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. 2,092,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

