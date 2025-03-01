Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.00. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

