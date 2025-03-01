Versor Investments LP Invests $669,000 in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NerdWallet news, insider Samuel Yount sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $898,652.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,768.01. The trade was a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $166,458.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,924. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 822,353 shares of company stock worth $11,051,439. 45.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NerdWallet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

